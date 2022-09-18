Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in August

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,498,200 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 1,761,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.6 days.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.61. 54,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

