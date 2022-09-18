eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
eGain Price Performance
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
