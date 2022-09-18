eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

eGain Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

About eGain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in eGain by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in eGain by 42.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

