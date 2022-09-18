eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 155,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
EFTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 134,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFTR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
