EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDRVF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

EDP Renováveis Stock Down 3.9 %

EDRVF stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

