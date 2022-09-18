Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,459. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $22.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 31,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $226,558.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $380,862. 37.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 52.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

