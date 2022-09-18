Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.20.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EMN opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.17.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.