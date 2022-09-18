East Side Games Group’s (EAGR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Haywood Securities

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Haywood Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

East Side Games Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSE:EAGR opened at C$1.88 on Wednesday. East Side Games Group has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.27.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

