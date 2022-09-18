Dvision Network Price Reaches $0.0556 (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Dvision Network has a market cap of $21.98 million and approximately $987,440.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network was first traded on October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network.

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube “

