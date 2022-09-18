Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DXF remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,910. Dunxin Financial has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

Featured Articles

