DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 216,513 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $14.83.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.