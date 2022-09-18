Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Docebo Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 80,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. Docebo has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $944.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.81 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 12.9% in the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 800,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after buying an additional 91,239 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 42.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 204,070 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 549,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 547,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,836 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

