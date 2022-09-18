Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DISA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 303,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,879. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $4,889,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 125.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,145 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 7,364.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 127,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

