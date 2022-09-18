DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $843,771.00

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $3.82 million and $843,771.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

