Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

DGLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,529. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

