DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DHB Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHBC remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,357. DHB Capital has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHB Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in DHB Capital by 18.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

