Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €96.55 ($98.52) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. Sixt has a 52 week low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($173.78).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.