Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 145

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 185.22 ($2.24).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 114.30 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 762.00. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.10 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.72.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). In the last three months, insiders have bought 333 shares of company stock valued at $44,940.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

