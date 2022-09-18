Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 64,048 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 192,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 57,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,432. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.