DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,756. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $81.68 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

DBS Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 4%.

(Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.