DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 118,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

