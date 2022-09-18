DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

