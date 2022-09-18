DBK Financial Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 7,170 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.51. 8,387,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.