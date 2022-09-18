CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 894,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 402,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,025. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.42% and a negative return on equity of 121.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 135,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.