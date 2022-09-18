Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Achieves $898,057.31

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $34.17 or 0.00170736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $898,057.31 and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Cyclone Protocol
Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.
Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol
