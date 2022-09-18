Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Down 43.8% in August

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,400 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CYCC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 215,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.19. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

