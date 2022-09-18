CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.40.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $151.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.49.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

