CVA Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 268,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

