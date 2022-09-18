CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.
Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $541.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.00 and a 200 day moving average of $558.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
