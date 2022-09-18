CVA Family Office LLC Buys 828 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $124.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

