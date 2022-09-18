CVA Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 472,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 262,852 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.02 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.