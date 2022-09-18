Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Curis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Curis had a negative net margin of 533.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.