Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Curis had a negative net margin of 533.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

About Curis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Curis by 53.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.