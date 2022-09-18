Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,072,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,460,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,616,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

