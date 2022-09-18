CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,325,613.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,359 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,264,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,574 shares of company stock valued at $151,769. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSP Trading Up 1.7 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSPI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 3,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.36.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

