Critical Contrast: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) vs. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Extra Space Storage and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 2 7 0 2.60 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus target price of $206.09, suggesting a potential upside of 11.89%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $63.17, suggesting a potential upside of 66.49%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 15.64 $827.65 million $6.64 27.74 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $213.17 million 15.47 $126.58 million $0.97 39.11

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Extra Space Storage pays out 90.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 154.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 51.63% 24.31% 8.68% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 38.63% 10.73% 3.98%

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

