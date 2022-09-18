Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $537,294 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Criteo Stock Performance
Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. 153,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,192. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
