Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $537,294 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Criteo Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. 153,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,192. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.