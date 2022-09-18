Credit Suisse Group Boosts UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 22.50

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.23.

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

