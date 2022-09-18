Cornichon 1-Day Volume Tops $120.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $675,607.28 and approximately $120.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,914,914 coins and its circulating supply is 14,673,066 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.