Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Short Interest Update

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 18,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down 0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.80. 11,618,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,280. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 1.40 and a 52-week high of 14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORZ. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.44.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

