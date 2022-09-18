Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Down 4.5 %

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,561,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,668. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

