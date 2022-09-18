Cooper Financial Group Purchases 171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,427. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.