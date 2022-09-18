Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $45,343,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $414.29. 2,023,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.99 and its 200 day moving average is $432.12. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

