Cooper Financial Group Buys 2,265 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Target were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.09. 4,843,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.46. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

