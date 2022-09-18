Convex CRV Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.84 Million (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004765 BTC on exchanges. Convex CRV has a market cap of $29.84 million and approximately $12,783.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Convex CRV

Convex CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

