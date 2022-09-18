Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in August

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,781.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $3.05 during trading on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

