Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CDAQW remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

