Comparing Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) & American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) and American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and American Sierra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -37.55% -54.64% -32.59% American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beachbody and American Sierra Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $873.65 million 0.41 -$228.38 million -0.99 -1.16 American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Sierra Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

18.7% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beachbody and American Sierra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00 American Sierra Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus price target of 3.24, indicating a potential upside of 181.74%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than American Sierra Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Beachbody has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Sierra Gold has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beachbody beats American Sierra Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

