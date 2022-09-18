Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 0.8 %

SID traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.49. 5,330,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,260. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 730,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on SID. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.