CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 63,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

