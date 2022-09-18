Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

