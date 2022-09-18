Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 84.7% in August

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
